Dwayne Johnson shares throwback of grandfather and wrestler Andre the Giant

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Actor Dwayne Johnson turned nostalgic on Friday and shared a bit of his famous family history on social media.

The actor shared an old monochromatic photo of his grandfather, Peter Maivia who was a High Chief with the iconic French wrestler, Andre the Giant.

"What a crazy throwback from the 70s. Here's the '8th Wonder of the World' Andre the Giant, using my 315lb grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia as a booster seat and making my granddad look like a little boy," Johnson began in the caption.

He further described the friendship of his grandpa and the ace wrestler, Andre Rene Roussimoff was strong.

"They were the best of friends, wrestled nightly, tough as hell and as you can see by their smiles and open energy - they lived like to the absolute fullest. My grandfather died when I boy so I never got to know him as a man. Would've loved to have raised tequila with these men," he wrote.

"Would've also loved to have wrestled them too - those would've been fun ass kickin's for me to take," he said.

His grandfather was also a professional wrestler who passed away in the year 1982 because of cancer before being inducted posthumously into the WWE Hall of Fame by Dwayne Johnson, reported People.

In October 2017, Johnson opened up about Maui, his character in 'Moana' that is Maui and revealed that it was partly inspired by Maivia, his grandfather. (ANI)

