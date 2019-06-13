Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson to receive Generation Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:37 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson aka 'The Rock' will receive the "Generation Award" at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
The annual ceremony honours actors who have made a significant name in the film and television industry.
"Johnson is an icon on both film and TV who has become one of the most beloved actors of our generation," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Amy Doyle, General Manager, MTV, VH1, CMT, and Logo, as saying.
"Throughout his career, Johnson has proven to be the ultimate badass - an action star with a flair for comedy, one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and a true family man. He continues to captivate his audience worldwide," Doyle added.
The "Generation" Award comes as the second big honour that the actor will receive in this year, after being named one of the Time's 100 most influential people, 2019.
Hosted by 'Shazam!' actor Zachary Levi, the award ceremony will take place on June 17.
Previous winners of the Generation Award include Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Tom Cruise, and Jim Carrey.
Meanwhile, the actor in May wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film which is a sequel to the 2017 film 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.' Other than this, 'The Rock' will also be seen in 'Hobbs and Shaw' alongside Jason Statham. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:03 IST

Chris Hemsworth cleaned breast pumps for a living!

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Actor Chris Hemsworth aka 'Thor' has made a startling revelation about what he did before entering the movie business.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 21:07 IST

Jonas Brothers reveal police called thrice at Joe's bachelor party

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): It seems like singer-songwriter Joe Jonas' has such a wild time at his bachelor party that the police called the groom and his gang three times in the night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 20:26 IST

Mira Sorvino reveals she's a date rape survivor

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Academy Award-winning actor Mira Sorvino opened up about the time she was date raped and became a "battery victim" at the hands of Harvey Weinstein.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 20:22 IST

Here's when Parineeti Chopra will start shooting for Saina Nehwal biopic

New Delhi (India), June 13 (AN): Actor Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in 'Kesari', co-starring Akshay Kumar, will soon be seen essaying the role of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal in her next film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 20:15 IST

Tiffany Haddish opens up about her life in foster care

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Tiffany Haddish opened up about her early life and survival in foster care.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:57 IST

Tiger Shroff posts sweet video on Disha Patani's birthday

New Delhi (India), June 13 (AN): As Disha Patani turned a year older on Thursday, wishes poured in for the actor from fellow B-Towners.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:40 IST

Tom Hanks, Tim Allen reveal 'Toy Story 4' scenes which made them...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): The 'Toy Story' franchise is all set to return next week with its latest installment 'Toy Story 4'. For years, we have been on a journey with Woody, Buzz Lightyear and their friends.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:28 IST

Tessa Thompson shares why she joined 'Men in Black: International'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Tessa Thompson who is awaiting the release of her film 'Men in Black: International' has a special reason why she chose to be a part of a 'movie of this scale.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:28 IST

'Capernaum' to be released in India on June 21

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): After its immense success in China, Nadine Labaki's Oscar-nominated Arabic film 'Capernaum' is set to hit the Indian theatres on June 21.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 18:39 IST

Shailene Woodley opens up about working with Meryl Streep

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Believe it or not, even celebrities get star-struck and learn something new when they work with their favourite actors. Something similar happened with American actor Shailene Woodley, who was over the moon working with actor Meryl Streep.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 18:09 IST

Kabir Singh: Watch Kabir and Preeti fall in love in 'Kaise Hua'

New Delhi (India), June 13 (AN): Fans awaiting the release of Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Kabir Singh' get a reason to cheer as a song 'Kaise Hua' from the film, featuring an engaging journey of love between the lead pair released on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 18:09 IST

Chris Hemsworth reveals he helped Tom Holland land role of this...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Actors Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland are thick as thieves and Hemsworth's recent revelation is proof.

Read More
iocl