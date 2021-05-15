Dwayne Johnson's 'Jungle Cruise' set to release on July 30

Washington [US], May 14 (ANI): The much-awaited big-budget family adventure starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt is coming to theatres and on Disney Plus on July 30 this year.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are sure to take you on a wild jungle ride with film 'Jungle Cruise' in July.

According to Variety, the film will be available to rent on Disney Plus Premier Access like the streamer's other most-watched movies- 'Mulan', 'Raya and the Last Dragon'. Disney is one of several studios that have experimented with alternative distribution strategies during the height of the pandemic.

Johnson announced the release of the movie on his social media handles- Instagram and Twitter by posting a post-workout video.

In the video, he is heard saying, "Now that we are coming out of COVID slowly, we've got to own this rebound. We've got to get back out there. Live the life that we want to live. Get out in theatres, watch our movies as safe as possible. But also 'Jungle Cruise' is a unique experience and it gives us a unique opportunity to allow everyone around the world to watch the movie how they want to watch the movie."



Taking it to caption, he wrote, "The most important thing with our movie was to ALWAYS take care of families around the world by giving you options to watch it."

'Jungle Cruise' movie's story centres around a brother (Jack Whitehall) and sister (Blunt) duo, who hire a boat captain (Johnson) to row them down the Amazon River as they are in pursuit of a tree believed to have healing powers.

Johnson promises his boat ride to be the cheapest yet the most thrilling for him is to take them through places infested with aggressive jungle natives. What adds a twist to their journey is a competing German expedition.

Set in the early 20s and shot in some exotic locations, it is to be seen if Blunt, her brother and Johnson make it to the magical tree or not.

Spanish filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra has directed the film inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride.

Apart from Blunt, Whitehall and Johnson, the film also stars Edgar Ramirez, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti in pivotal roles.

The film is bankrolled by Johnson along with John Fox, John David, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Beau Flynn. (ANI)

