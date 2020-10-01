Dwayne Johnson's 'Young Rock' NBC comedy sets main cast

Washington [US], October 1 (ANI): Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has announced the cast for 'Young Rock,' his upcoming NBC comedy series inspired by his life.

As reported by Variety, 'Young Rock', the upcoming NBC comedy executive produced by and starring Johnson, has tapped Adrian Groulx to play 10-year-old Dwayne.

Bradley Constant is set to play him aged 15, and 'Marco Polo' star Uli Latukefu will play him from the ages of 18 to 20.

Stacey Leilua will be essaying the role of Ata Johnson, Dwayne's strong, positive mother. 'S.W.A.T.' and 'Harriet' alum Joseph Lee Anderson as Dwayne's charismatic and charming father, and Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia, Dwayne's sweet grandmother who is a cutthroat, ruthless businesswoman when she needs to be, are among the others joining the cast.

Johnson broke the casting announcements via Instagram through a series of posts, also revealing that production on the series is officially underway.









Variety reports that 'Young Rock' which is slated to premiere sometime in 2021, charts Johnson's childhood from growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami.

It will explore the rollercoaster that has shaped Johnson into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he met along the way.

The series hails from Nahnatchka Khan, who co-wrote the pilot with Jeff Chiang. Both are executive producing alongside Johnson under his Seven Bucks Productions banner.

Also among the EPs are Seven Bucks' Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Brian Gewirtz, as well as Jennifer Carreras of Khan's Fierce Baby Productions. Universal Television, where Khan is under an overall deal, will serve as the studio. Jeffrey Walker serves as producer, director and co-EP.

Johnson recently seen in 'Jumanji: The Next Level' will next star in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise.' (ANI)

