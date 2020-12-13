Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson commences training for 'Black Adam'

Washington (US), December 13 (ANI): Hollywood actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson channelized his inner 'Black Adam' on Sunday and shared an image of him getting prepped to train for the long-anticipated DC film.

The former pro-wrestler turned actor took to his Instagram and shared the image for the fans and captioned the post as "Training for BLACK ADAM. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change."

The 'Jumanji' star further gave a shoutout to his coach in the same post with the caption "Shout to my long time strength and conditioning coach @daverienzi for the ever-evolving, strategic road map to success for this film and character. Month by month, week by week, day by day."





"277 lbs of mean and nasty. #blackadam #dcuniverse[?]Production kicks-off spring 2021," he re-affirmed about the shoot for 'Black Adam' which will begin in spring next year.

In the image he shared the Hollywood hunk can be seen sporting a black coloured henley T-shirt posing for the camera at the gym with his muscles and veins pumped up from the training.

Johnson has been attached to play the anti-hero for several years now. 'Black Adam' is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line's 'Shazam!' starring Zachary Levy which grossed USD 365 million worldwide last year.

Warner Bros. had announced 'Black Adam's' release date for December 22, 2021, but later had to take it off the release calendar. (ANI)

