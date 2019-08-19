Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson weds Lauren Hashian

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): The wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Lauren Hashian in his home state of Hawaii on Sunday.

The 47-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram on Monday along with the pictures captioned as "We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pomaika`i (blessed)."

In the first picture, the actor looks super happy as he throws his hand up in joy with a big smile on his face while the new bride looks gorgeous in a white ensemble.



In the second picture, the actor can be seen planting a kiss on his wife's lips.



For the special day, Hashian wore a white lace full-length gown and veil, while muscly hunk Johnson also opted for white, including a button-down shirt showing his infamous chest tattoo.

The pair has been together since 2007 and shares two daughters Tiana and Jasmine. Johnson also shares daughter Simone with ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia, reported Fox News.

This comes after the former WWE Superstar's announcement that he "quietly retired" from wrestling.

"I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish," he said on 'Live! With Kelly and Ryan' last week. "But there's nothing like a live crowd, a live audience, a live microphone as you both know." (ANI)

