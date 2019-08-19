Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Lauren Hashian, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Lauren Hashian, Picture courtesy: Instagram

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson weds Lauren Hashian

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:44 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): The wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Lauren Hashian in his home state of Hawaii on Sunday.
The 47-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram on Monday along with the pictures captioned as "We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pomaika`i (blessed)."
In the first picture, the actor looks super happy as he throws his hand up in joy with a big smile on his face while the new bride looks gorgeous in a white ensemble.

In the second picture, the actor can be seen planting a kiss on his wife's lips.

For the special day, Hashian wore a white lace full-length gown and veil, while muscly hunk Johnson also opted for white, including a button-down shirt showing his infamous chest tattoo.
The pair has been together since 2007 and shares two daughters Tiana and Jasmine. Johnson also shares daughter Simone with ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia, reported Fox News.
This comes after the former WWE Superstar's announcement that he "quietly retired" from wrestling.
"I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish," he said on 'Live! With Kelly and Ryan' last week. "But there's nothing like a live crowd, a live audience, a live microphone as you both know." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:22 IST

Salman Khan meets Sultan while shooting for 'Dabangg 3' in Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Want to know what happened when the reel life 'Sultan' aka Salman Khan met the real-life Sultan? The actor is currently in Rajasthan shooting for his upcoming film 'Dabangg 3', co-starring Sonakshi Sinha. Salman's latest Instagram post gives out a rather amusing Sul

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:52 IST

Vicky Kaushal's childhood picture is sure to make you go aww!

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): After winning hearts with his spectacular performance in films like 'Raazi,' 'Sanju,' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike,' Vicky Kaushal has sent his fans into a frenzy as he shared a childhood picture of himself.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:21 IST

'You' showrunner reveals season 2 will be "darker" than first season

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Apparently, the West Coast isn't the best place for Joe Goldberg, the lead character of the Netflix's hit drama 'You', played by actor Penn Badgley.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:18 IST

Get ready to groove on 'Bad Boy' from 'Saaho'

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): After treating the fans with love anthem 'Enni Soni', the makers of the action-packed film 'Saaho' have released another song 'Bad Boy.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 16:59 IST

AICWA workers protest against Mika Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Several members of the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) got on the streets to protest outside singer Mika Singh's residence on Monday. This comes after the association issued an official notice seeking a ban on singer Mika Singh after his performan

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 16:17 IST

Bhushan Kumar reveals what took so long for Bhool Bhulaiyaa's sequel!

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): While the poster of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has been receiving mixed reactions, producer Bhushan Kumar revealed that he was waiting for a "worthy" script.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:44 IST

Mika gets time from FWICE to justify his performance at Karachi

New Delhi (India), Aug 19 (ANI): Singer Mika Singh on Monday got some relief after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president B N Tiwari accepted his demand for some time to clarify his stand on his performance in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:02 IST

Trivandrum: Local singers collect relief fund for flood-affected people

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India] Aug 19 (ANI): As the floods left behind a trail of devastation in Kerala, a few local singers of the state have rallied together to offer a helping hand to those in need.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 14:04 IST

First look of Amitabh Bachchan from 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' out!

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachhan is back with a bang as the first look of the legendary actor from his upcoming film 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' was unveiled on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:46 IST

Ajay Devgn kicks off shooting for 'Maidaan'

New Delhi (India), Aug 19 (ANI): Ajay Devgn is all set to highlight the golden years of Indian Football with his upcoming film 'Maidaan', which went on floors on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:34 IST

Weekend report: 'Batla House' set to cross Rs 50 cr mark

New Delhi (India), Aug 19 (ANI): John Abraham latest outing, 'Batla House' which opened to good reviews, performed remarkably well in its first weekend on the domestic box office.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:15 IST

Ashley Graham praised for flaunting her stretch marks

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): American actor Ashley Graham is receiving praises on social media from her fans for keeping it real, showing off her body with stretch marks and all.

Read More
iocl