Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson

Dylan Farrow slams Scarlett Johansson for supporting Woody Allen

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:20 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): Filmmaker Woody Allen's adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, who levelled sexual molestation allegations against him, slammed actor Scarlett Johansson supporting the director.
Farrow on Thursday shared a tweet which read, "Because if we've learned anything from the past two years it's that you definitely should believe male predators who "maintain their innocence" without question."
She slammed the 'Lucy' actor saying that she has "a long way to go" to understand issues and added, "Scarlett has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion."
Farrow's comments came a day after Johansson supported Allen and said she would work with him "anytime."
"I believe him, and I would work with him anytime," the 'Avengers: Endgame' actor had said.
Johansson also revealed that Allen and she have had a lot of discussions about the claims and that she's been frank with him.
"I have been very direct with him, and he's very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him," she added.
The two have earlier worked together in 'Match Point', 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' and 'Scoop'.
Following Farrow's allegations and #MeToo movement, a number of celebrities including Freida Pinto, Greta Gerwig, Colin Firth, and Mira Sorvino, said that they won't work with Allen again.
However, Allen has constantly denied such allegations, which were first reported during his explosive 1992 split from Mia Farrow. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:02 IST

Anushka's father is her inspiration when it comes to spreading positivity

New Delhi (India), Sept 6 (ANI): Anushka Sharma, who is spreading positivity and happiness all around the internet with her recent project, shared another video on Friday, reading positive tweets that people randomly wrote.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:55 IST

Harry Styles turned down role in 'The Little Mermaid' for music

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Harry Styles who turned down the role of Prince Eric in 'The Little Mermaid', revealed the reason behind the decision and said that he did consider taking up the character once.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:35 IST

Brad Pitt hints at 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' mini-series

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): While Brad Pitt's latest release 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is still running in theaters, the actor hinted at a possible mini-series of the movie.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:34 IST

Mark your calendar as 20th edition of star-studded IIFA is here!

New Delhi (India), Sept 6 (ANI): Bollywood's much-awaited award ceremony, International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) will be held in Mumbai from September 16-18.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:23 IST

Sidharth's yet another feisty look from 'Marjaavaan' with a new...

New Delhi (India), Sept 6 (ANI): Sidharth Malhotra is back with yet another vengeful look from his upcoming feature 'Marjaavaan'. The actor also announced that the wait for the film is now shorter as it will now hit the big screens on November 8.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 09:46 IST

Nicki Minaj announces retirement from music, fans express dismay

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): After making you groove on her hit numbers for years, singer and rapper Nicki Minaj has announced retirement from the music industry to "have a family."

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 09:22 IST

Robert Pattinson to be honoured at Mill Valley Film Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): 'Twilight' fame Robert Pattinson is all set to be honoured at the Mill Valley Film Festival which will take place from October 3-13.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 07:20 IST

Kevin Spacey performs 'La Bamba', 'Twist and Shout' with street...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): American actor Kevin Spacey, who has kept a low profile since he was accused of sexual misconduct by several men, was briefly spotted on the streets of Spain singing and playing guitar along with a street band.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 07:12 IST

Princess Charlotte 'very excited' about first day of school:...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Proud father alert! Prince William recently revealed that Princess Charlotte is happy to be starting school.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 06:50 IST

Eddie Murphy plans on doing stand-up tour next year

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Actor-comedian Eddie Murphy is on a roll. The 58-year-old star is already starring in Netflix's 'Dolemite is my Name', reprising his iconic role in a 'Coming to America' sequel and hosting Saturday Night Live again. And if that wasn't enough, he is also eyeing a ret

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 06:20 IST

Camila Cabello reveals why she's tight-lipped about her...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello opened up about her relationship with fellow singer Shawn Mendes for the first time.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 05:50 IST

Kaitlynn Carter celebrates her birthday with Miley Cyrus

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Kaitlynn Carter celebrated her birthday with none other than her rumoured girlfriend and singer Miley Cyrus.

Read More
iocl