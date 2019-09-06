Dylan Farrow slams Scarlett Johansson for supporting Woody Allen

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): Filmmaker Woody Allen's adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, who levelled sexual molestation allegations against him, slammed actor Scarlett Johansson supporting the director.

Farrow on Thursday shared a tweet which read, "Because if we've learned anything from the past two years it's that you definitely should believe male predators who "maintain their innocence" without question."

She slammed the 'Lucy' actor saying that she has "a long way to go" to understand issues and added, "Scarlett has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion."

Farrow's comments came a day after Johansson supported Allen and said she would work with him "anytime."

"I believe him, and I would work with him anytime," the 'Avengers: Endgame' actor had said.

Johansson also revealed that Allen and she have had a lot of discussions about the claims and that she's been frank with him.

"I have been very direct with him, and he's very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him," she added.

The two have earlier worked together in 'Match Point', 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' and 'Scoop'.

Following Farrow's allegations and #MeToo movement, a number of celebrities including Freida Pinto, Greta Gerwig, Colin Firth, and Mira Sorvino, said that they won't work with Allen again.

However, Allen has constantly denied such allegations, which were first reported during his explosive 1992 split from Mia Farrow. (ANI)

