'EastEnders' star Mona Hammond dies at 91

Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): British drama's Mona Hammond of EastEnders' fame passed away at the age of 91.

According to Variety, Hammond was best known for her role as Blossom in the mega-hit soap opera. She also co-founded the Black British theatre company called Talawa in 1986 alongside Carmen Munroe, Inigo Espejel, and Yvonne Brewster.

Hamond was originally of Chinese and Jamaican origin. To avoid getting typecast, she changed her name to Mona Hammond from Manis Chin. Born in Jamaica, she moved to Britain in 1959 and used to work in an office during the day and attend acting classes in the evening.

Hammond's first achievement included winning a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), one of the finest acting colleges in Britain and from there, she graduated in 1964, reported Variety.

The 91-year-old actor starred in several films including, 'The Crouches' and 'Us Girls'. She appeared in numerous sitcoms like 'Desmond's', 'Coronation Street', 'Doctors', and 'Holby City'. Hammond also features in one of the notable musical dramas, 'Kinky Boots', directed by Harvey Fierstein. 'Kinky Boots' also starred Joel Edgerton, Sarah-Jane Potts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Hammond was last seen in the short film, 'Bucky' opposite Frances Barber in 2016, reported Variety.

Hammond's death drew in an outpouring of tribute from around the world. RADA, BBC EastEnders, and Talawa Theatre Company expressed their condolences as well.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mona Hammond, trailblazer, RADA Graduate and honorary fellow" tweeted RADA.

[{0beb51c4-1358-4286-bafb-f40a20462b70:intradmin/rada.JPG}]

BBC EastEnders tweeted, "We are deeply saddened to hear that Mona Hammond has passed away. Mona created a no-nonsense grandmother in Blossom Jackson who was adored by the audience and everyone who worked with her. Our love and thoughts are with Mona's family and friends."

[{b26d8523-3184-46b2-ba16-f881203f4c09:intradmin/bbc_eastenders.JPG}]



"We are devastated to hear of the passing of Mona Hammond OBE. As one of the founders of Talawa, a trailblazer and champion of Black British theatre, Mona's passion and vision will remain fundamental to all we do, and her legacy will forever burn bright," wrote Talawa Theatre Company.

[{b3721125-be34-48e3-aa12-1de9b5180e3a:intradmin/talawa_theatre_1.JPG}]

Hammond is survived by her son Matthew Paul Saunders. The Talawa Theatre Company will pay homage to the legendary actor's contribution to screen and stage in September, reported Variety. (ANI)

















