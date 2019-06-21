'Easy A' spinoff in the works

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): A spinoff of 'Easy A', the 2010 coming-of-age comedy which starred Emma Stone, is in the works.

Bert Royal, who penned the script for the first film, will write the script for the new film that will be set in the same high school and explore the same themes as the original movie but will follow a new batch of students, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Rest of the details regarding the film have been kept under wraps.

The upcoming flick, which is still in the early development stage at the film production Screen Gems, will mark Bert's directorial debut. Producer Zanne Devine is all set to return.

Stone featured in the original movie as a clean-cut high school student who takes a cue from her class reading of The Scarlet Letter by taking advantage of the school's rumour mill to advance her social and financial standing.

Will Gluck helmed 'Easy A', which earned USD 75 million at the box office, while also solidifying Stone on the A-list for leading ladies in Hollywood.

The movie also starred Stanley Tucci, Amanda Bynes, and Lisa Kudrow. (ANI)

