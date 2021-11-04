Ed Sheeran headlines second group of 2021 MTV EMAs performers

Washington [US], November 4 (ANI): The upcoming 2021 MTV EMAs (Europe Music Award) have unveiled the second group of artists set to perform during the November 14 ceremony, including Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Yungblud, Griff and Girl in Red.

As reported by Variety, this year Sheeran has been nominated for five awards and will be performing at the awards for the third time.

In 2015 he performed and hosted the awards in Milan after performing the year before when the ceremony was held in Glasgow.



Imagine Dragons, nominated for two prizes this year, make their second trip to the EMA stage this year.

The group released their fifth album 'Mercury - Act 1' earlier this year and will perform their new single 'Enemy' from the record with an appearance from rapper J.I.D.

Yungblud, nominated for the best alternative, is performing at the EMAs for the second year in a row with his latest 'Fleabag'.

UK newcomer Griff will make her EMA debut, nominated for best push and best new, as will Norwegian indie-pop artist and fellow push nominee Girl in Red.

The 2021 MTV EMAs will take place as planned at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena in Hungary, in solidarity with the country's marginalized LGBTQ+ community and broadcast live on MTV channels in 180 countries on November 14. (ANI)

