Eddie Murphy plans on doing stand-up tour next year

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 06:50 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Actor-comedian Eddie Murphy is on a roll. The 58-year-old star is already starring in Netflix's 'Dolemite is my Name', reprising his iconic role in a 'Coming to America' sequel and hosting Saturday Night Live again. And if that wasn't enough, he is also eyeing a return to stand-up!
The star, who is hosting Saturday Night Live again after leaving the show in 1984, recently revealed his plans of a stand-up tour on Netflix's 'Present Company' podcast, reported People.
"Next year in 2020 I'm going to go on the road and do some stand-up," Murphy said on the podcast with host Krista Smith.
The comedian will host Saturday Night Live's Christmas episode, marking his first time headlining the show in 35 years. Murphy made a brief appearance in SNL in 2015 for a special tribute for the show's 40th anniversary but has not delivered a full monologue since 1984.
Murphy was a cast member of the show from 1980-1984. During his time on the insanely popular show, he was known for several iconic sketches and characters including Mr Robinson's Neighborhood, Buckwheat, Gumby and more.
Murphy previously hinted that he might be returning to stand-up in Jerry Seinfeld's 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee' Netflix show. The subject came up when Seinfeld teased Murphy from staying away from stand-up that he excelled in for so long.
"You know that you not doing stand-up drives people crazy -- you know that, right?" Seinfeld asked Murphy.
Murphy said he had heard that before and mentioned that the late comedian Don Rickles urged him to return to the stage before his death.
"I'm going to do it again. Everything just has to be right. You have to get up there and start working out. [I] still gotta go to the comedy club," Murphy said.
Apart from returning to stand up, the actor will be next seen in 'Dolemite is my Name', 'Coming 2 America', 'Triplets' and 'Beverly Hills Cop 4'. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 07:20 IST

