Edgar Ramirez joins cast of 'Borderlands'

Washington [US], April 6 (ANI): Emmy-nominated actor Edgar Ramirez has been tapped to star in 'Borderlands', Liongate's movie adaptation of the popular video game of the same name.

As per Variety, Ramirez will play the role of business titan and arms manufacturer Atlas, the most powerful person in the game's universe.

The rest of the ensemble cast for 'Borderlands' includes Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Florian Munteanu as Krieg, and Jack Black as Claptrap.

The story follows Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past. She reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora and forms an unexpected alliance to find the missing daughter of Atlas.

The forthcoming film is being helmed by American filmmaker Eli Roth. The upcoming movie adaptation will mark Roth's second collaboration with Black and Blanchett. The three have previously worked together in the 2018 family comedy 'The House With a Clock in Its Walls'.



Roth spoke about Ramirez joining the film and said, "What an incredible honor to have an actor of Edgar's caliber, talent, and charisma playing opposite Cate Blanchett and this remarkable cast."

He added, "Atlas has to be a truly magnetic personality, someone with charisma and charm but that air of menace underneath it all. I've been a fan of Edgar's since his early performances and he continues to amaze me with each dramatic turn. We want to create something wild, fun, and very different from anything they've seen from Edgar before. I am so, so excited to work with him."

Craig Mazin, who created the acclaimed HBO miniseries 'Chernobyl', wrote the latest draft of the screenplay. 'Borderlands' is based on the famous role-playing shooter game that launched in 2009. The game, which has spawned several sequels, takes place on the planet of Pandora.

Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing through their Arad Productions banner, with Erik Feig also producing through Picturestart. Gearbox Entertainment Company founder Randy Pitchford and Take-Two Interactive chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick are serving as executive producers for the feature adaptation.

Meanwhile, Ramirez recently starred in 'Yes Day', a Netflix family comedy, as well as the hit HBO series 'The Undoing'. Up next, he will star in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' and Universal's spy thriller 'The 355'. (ANI)

