Eliza Hutton breaks silence 28 years after Brandon Lee's death in wake of 'Rust' incident

Washington [US], October 26 (ANI): Following last week's tragic accidental shooting on the set of the Alec Baldwin's film 'Rust', Eliza Hutton came forward for the first time since her fiance Brandon Lee, son of martial arts star Bruce Lee, died in a similar incident.

Brandon died at 28 in a similar accident in March of 1993 on the set of his film 'The Crow'.

Hutton, 57, told People magazine that the accident on the New Mexico set of 'Rust' that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza is yet another "avoidable tragedy."

"Twenty-eight years ago, I was shattered by the shock and grief of losing the love of my life, Brandon Lee, so senselessly. My heart aches again now for Halyna Hutchins' husband and son, and for all those left in the wake of this avoidable tragedy," Hutton told People magazine.

"I urge those in positions to make a change to consider alternatives to real guns on sets," she said.



The pair had planned their wedding for April 17, 1993, after 'The Crow' was scheduled to wrap production. Lee was killed on set on March 31 during the final week of production.

Brandon was killed when another actor shot him using a gun that was supposed to have only been loaded with blanks.

As investigations into what happened on the Rust set continue, a Change.org petition has been launched calling for the ban on all real firearms on film and television productions.

The petition was created by Bandar Albuliwi, a director who graduated from the American Film Institute Conservatory, where Hutchins was also an alumnus.

On Monday evening, the petition had been signed by almost 29,000 people out of the 35,000 requested signatures. (ANI)

