Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks claps back at 'Charlie's Angels' reboot critics

ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2019 18:10 IST

Washington DC [USA], Nov 17 (ANI): While Hollywood is producing several reboots, revivals, and sequels, actor Elizabeth Banks is curious to know that why people are criticising her for creating another chapter in the 'Charlie's Angels' franchise.
During a recent conversation with the WSJ Magazine, the Charlie's Angels writer, director, and star responded to the negativity she's been facing for rebooting the franchise with Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, and Naomi Scott.
"You've had 37 Spider-Man movies and you're not complaining! I think women are allowed to have one or two action franchises every 17 years -- I feel totally fine with that" Banks said, reported Entertainment Weekly.
In the flick, Stewart, Balinska, and Scott are playing three new angels, while the 45-year-old star is essaying the role of a former angel turned Bosley (which is now rank in the Townsend Agency organisation rather than the name of one person).
The actor also revealed why the 'Twilight' star has returned to a mainstream movie franchise after sticking to indie films for so long.
"Being in a big franchise allows you to have it all. I recognise the same thing, it's almost unfair for women. The best roles are usually in small movies, but then you don't make any money. It's okay to want to make money," Banks said.
'Charlie's Angels' is currently playing in theatres. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 19:48 IST

People misuse steroids which is bad for their body: Salman Khan...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Salman Khan, known for his zeal for fitness and tremendous physique, feels that one can still count on "protein shakes and a few supplements" to achieve a toned body.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 18:34 IST

Blake Lively deletes all her Instagram posts yet again!

Washington DC [USA], Nov 17 (ANI): Once again Blake Lively has deleted almost all her posts from her official Instagram handle and it seems her intention was the same as the first time she did it.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:18 IST

Beyonce and JAY-Z enjoy casino night in Florida

Washington DC [USA], Nov 17 (ANI): Ahead of attending the hip-hop billionaire's foundation gala, pop singer Beyonce and husband JAY-Z made the most of their time in Hollywood.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 16:53 IST

Kanye West gives surprise performance at Houston jail

Washington DC [USA], Nov 17 (ANI): Kanye West left inmates at Harris County jail in Houston, Texas teary-eyed as he performed a surprise concert there on Friday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 16:09 IST

'Feeling better now', says Hilaria Baldwin to fans

Washington DC [USA], Nov 17 (ANI): After suffering a second miscarriage in seven months, Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin is now feeling "better".

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 14:43 IST

Do you know 'Joker' and 'Chandler' have a connection?

Washington DC [USA], Nov 17 (ANI): Do you know Arthur Fleck from the 2019 hit 'Joker' and Chandler Bing from 'Friends' have a connection?

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 14:06 IST

Could Rose have saved Jack in 'Titanic'? Celine Dion answers

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 17 (ANI): Could Rose have saved her love Jack in the famous 90s disaster-feature 'Titanic'? That's a question still fresh in people's memories. However, the answer is finally here by singer Celine Dion's who is the voice behind the film's theme song - 'My Heart will go on'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 11:12 IST

'Her sound was terrible': Fans slam Janet Jackson for...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 17 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Janet Jackson seemed to have upset fans as they accused her of lip-syncing at a live rendition on Friday night in Brisbane, Australia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 10:34 IST

Ariana Grande is 'very sick', might cancel upcoming 'Sweetener'...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 17 (ANI): Ariana Grande who is currently on her Sweetener World Tour, shared that she might have to cancel some upcoming shows owing to her ill health.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 10:05 IST

'Joker' wins Golden Frog Award at Camerimage Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 17 (ANI): Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Joker' doesn't seem to stop even after hitting a number of milestones! Now, the film has bagged the Golden Frog Award for its cinematography at the EnergaCamerimage Festival in Torun, Poland, on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 09:09 IST

Katy Perry thanks Karan Johar for warm welcome

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): American singer Katy Perry thanked Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar for the "warm welcome" and a grand party he hosted at his residence in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 08:46 IST

Katy, Dua pull off an 'outrageously sweaty show' in Mumbai!

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The D Y Patil Stadium in Mumbai echoed with the tunes of 'Roar', 'New Rules' as singing sensations Katy Perry and Dua Lipa set the stage on fire with their "outrageously sweaty show" on Saturday night!

Read More
iocl