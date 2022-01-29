Elizabeth Mitchell to reprise her role in new 'Santa Clause' series

Washington [US], January 29 (ANI): Disney Plus's 'The Santa Clause' series has brought on American actor Elizabeth Mitchell to reprise her role from the film franchise.

According to Variety, the series, which was announced on January 14, will see Tim Allen once again play Santa Claus/Scott Calvin.

Mitchell will play Scott's wife, Carol Calvin, a.k.a. Mrs. Claus. She first played the role in 'The Santa Clause 2' and did so again in 'The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause'.



In the series, Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizes that he can't be Santa forever. He's starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he's got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole.

With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in life south of the pole.

In addition to her role in 'The Santa Clause' films, Mitchell is known for playing Juliet in the hit ABC drama 'Lost'. Her other TV roles include 'The Expanse', 'Outer Banks', 'Once Upon a Time', and 'V'. She has also starred in features such as 'The Purge: Election Year' and 'Running Scared'.

Jack Burditt, who created the Allen-led comedy series 'Last Man Standing', will serve as executive producer and showrunner on 'The Santa Clause' series. Allen will executive produce in addition to starring.

As per Variety, Kevin Hench, Richard Baker, and Rick Messina will also executive produce. The Disney Branded Television series will be produced by 20th Television. Production on the series will begin in March. (ANI)

