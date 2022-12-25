Ellen DeGeneres drops touching video v: "Everyone is in pain"

Washington [US], December 24 (ANI): Stephen "Twitch" Boss, a friend and collaborator who passed away, was remembered by Ellen DeGeneres in a touching video clip that she dropped on her social media handle.

DeGeneres talked about how Twitch fans can remember him this holiday weekend while fighting back tears.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, Boss, who died by suicide at the age of 40, started Djing on "Ellen" in 2014 and worked there until the daytime talk show's 2022 finale. He was appointed an executive producer for the show by DeGeneres in 2020.



https://twitter.com/TheEllenShow/status/1606348915640393728

"I just wanted to say that the past 11 days have been very tough for everyone," Degeneres said. "Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it. We'll never make sense of it. The holidays are hard I think anyway, but to honour Twitch the best thing we can do is to laugh and to hug each other and to play games and dance and sing. That's the way we honor him. We do the things that he loved to do."

Degeneres continued, "It's hard. It seems impossible, but that's how we honor him. We hug each other and tell each other we love each other and let people know we're there for them. Check in on people. Happy holidays everybody. It's not a happy holiday, but he was pure light as everyone in the comments said. If you knew him, you knew that. If you didn't know him, you saw it. Let's honor him and think about him and send love to one another."

DeGeneres originally commented on Twitch's death in a Dec. 14 social media post in which she wrote: "I'm heartbroken. Twitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

In addition to his work on "Ellen," Boss has acted in movies including "Step Up 3D" and "Magic Mike XXL." He also finished second as a participant in the fourth season of "So You Think You Can Dance." (ANI)

