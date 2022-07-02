Elliot Page joins dating app for first time ever

Washington [US], July 2 (ANI): Actor Elliot Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, has officially joined a dating app for the first time ever in his life.

As per People, Elliot took to Instagram Story and revealed that he is on the dating app.

Sharing a photo of him lying on a bed with Ritu Arya, 28, he credited his Umbrella Academy costar Ritu Arya for "guiding me on my first dating app ever".

After ending his three years of marriage with Emma Portner in 2021, Elliot has been quiet about his love life.



"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer," they said at the time. "We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends," the former couple told People while announcing their separation.

For the unversed, it's December 2020 when Elliot revealed his identity as transgender.

"I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," Elliot wrote in December 2020, noting that he identifies with "he/they" pronouns.

"I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey," the Oscar nominee went on to write.

"I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," Elliot shared. (ANI)

