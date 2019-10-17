Elton John
Elton John

Elton John finds new 'Lion King' disappointing

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 09:45 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Elton John isn't in love with Disney's latest live-action remake of 'Lion King'.
In his recent interview with GQ UK, the iconic musician criticised the flick saying that 'Lion King's' music is a "huge disappointment."
"The new version of The Lion King was a huge disappointment to me because I believe they messed the music up. Music was so much a part of the original and the music in the current film didn't have the same impact. The magic and joy were lost," John said, reported Variety.
Emphasising on the commercial performance of the film's soundtrack, he also talked about the stronger reception that Disney's original music received back in 1994.
"The soundtrack hasn't had nearly the same impact on the charts that it had 25 years ago when it was the bestselling album of the year. The new soundtrack fell out of the charts so quickly, despite the massive box-office success," John said.
"I wish I'd been invited to the party more, but the creative vision for the film and its music was different this time around, and I wasn't really welcomed or treated with the same level of respect. That makes me extremely sad. I'm so happy that the right spirit for the music lives on with the Lion King stage musical," he added.
It was the legendary musician Elton John, who composed and performed a couple of songs including 'Circle of Life' and 'I Just Can't-Wait to Be King' for the original 1994 animated film.
While the latest film features performances from other artists such as Pharrell Williams, Beyonce and Donald Glover. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 11:12 IST

Jason Momoa feels anything is 'possible' after marrying his...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): American actor Jason Momoa has a pretty positive outlook towards life, and it's perfectly understandable, given that he got to marry the 'girl of his dreams'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 10:45 IST

Paul Rudd says he may have convinced Leonardo DiCaprio to sign 'Titanic'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): Seems like Leonardo DiCaprio's fans should thank actor Paul Rudd for talking him into signing 'Titanic'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 09:50 IST

Here's how Prince Harry proved that he's a doting husband!

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): Prince Harry is not only a doting father, but he's also one loving and supportive husband to his wife Meghan Markle.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 09:26 IST

Sarah Hyland honours Jennifer Aniston for joining Instagram

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): Actor Sarah Hyland who is soon to tie the knots with fiance Wells Adams shared a throwback picture of herself with Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd from the trio's 1998 film, 'Object of My Affection' on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 09:01 IST

Here's why Amanda Bynes said no to 'Dancing with the Stars'

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): Actor Amanda Bynes may join back to show business one day, but won't be seen dancing on the floors ever.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:55 IST

Here's why 'Lover' is special for Taylor Swift

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): After giving a power-packed performance at D.C. for NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert Series, pop star Taylor Swift spoke about making of some of her song from her recent album, 'Lover.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:46 IST

It was tough: Angelina Jolie on playing 'Maleficent'

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): Actor Angelina Jolie made a shocking revelation that she had to work to find the strength to play Maleficent again in the upcoming sequel.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:36 IST

Kate Middleton, Prince William dons Chitrali hats similar to one...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): Prince William and Kate Middleton kick-started their third day of Pakistan tour, with a trip to the mountains.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:04 IST

Britney Spears' new look will leave you awestruck

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): Singer Britney Spears' new hairdo has left her fans awestruck.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 21:05 IST

Here's what Akshay Kumar says on his train journey with cast of...

New Delhi (India), Oct 16 (ANI): Bollywood 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar along with the entire cast of 'Housefull 4' piqued the curiosity of their fans and took a unique way of promoting their upcoming film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 20:28 IST

With 55 films in 20 years, Aftab Shivdasani is still discovering himself

New Delhi (India), Oct 16 (ANI): Having started out his career as a child artiste with over 50 films to his credit, Aftab Shivdasani believes he still has to discover several aspects about himself even after completing 20-year in the film industry.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 20:19 IST

Victoria Beckham reveals secrets of her long-lasting marriage

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has shared some secrets of her perfect marriage with former professional footballer David Beckham.

Read More
iocl