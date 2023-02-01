'Elvis' star Austin Butler recalls meeting Elvis Presley's late daughter Lisa Marie for first time

Washington [US], January 31 (ANI): Actor Austin Butler recently opened up about his friendship with late rock icon Elvis Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, weeks after her death and recalled meeting her for the first time.

According to E! News, during the latest episode of 'The Tonight Show', the 'Elvis' actor said, "I first met Lisa when we screened the film at Graceland, and I've never had an experience where I met somebody and felt an immediate depth of relationship to them."

"And she was a person who didn't really have anything to prove and wouldn't open up to everybody, and she just opened up to me. And we got so close so fast. So, it's just devastating," he added.



Just two days before her death, Lisa Marie attended the 2023 Golden Globes with Priscilla, where they watched Austin take home the trophy in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama category for his portrayal of Elvis.

"It's weird in moments like this because it's so bittersweet. I mean, so much great stuff is happening, but I'm just devastated for her family and for her to not be here celebrating with us...To get to be with her at the Golden Globes, like, I'll never forget that for the rest of my life," the 31-year-old star continued. Austin said he has many memories of Lisa Marie that he'll always remember, reported E! News.

On January 12, 2023, Lisa Marie died at the age of 54. Her death came shortly after she'd been rushed to the hospital, with a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department telling Entertainment Tonight that she'd suffered a cardiac arrest. An official cause of death has yet to be revealed.

As per E! news, following Lisa Marie's death, Austin attended her public memorial in Graceland, where she was laid to rest next to her late son Benjamin Keough. (ANI)

