Emile Hirsch joins the cast of action comedy 'The Comeback Trail'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 22 (ANI): American actor Emile Hirsch is all set to join the cast of upcoming action comedy 'The Comeback Trail.'

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film which also stars Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones is written by George Gallo.

The movie is a remake of the 1980s feature of the same name which revolves around a film producer, Max (De Niro), who is in debt to a mob boss (Freeman).

He casts washed-up, suicidal cowboy/movie star Duke Montana (Jones) in a poorly written Western with the intention of killing him during filming in order to collect on insurance money.

Emile will essay the character of James Moore, a successful Hollywood producer who is everything that Max is not.

The screenplay of the film is co-written by Josh Posner which will also star Zach Braff.

The film is being produced by Steven Tyler Sahlein, Richard Salvatore, David Ornston, Joy Sirott Hurwitz and Julie Lott Gallo. Justin Calvillo and John DeMarco, Philip Kim, Patrick Hibler, and Elisabeth Costa de Beauregard, along with Ben Ruedinger and Joerg Fischer are the executive producers and the financers of the film.

Hirsch will be next seen in theatres with Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood', starring Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Leonardo DiCaprio. (ANI)