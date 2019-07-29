Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa reunite as she wishes him an early happy birthday

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): Television hit series 'Game of Thrones' co-star, Emilia Clarke reunited with Jason Momoa ahead of his 40th birthday, on August 1.

Expressing her joy Clarke wrote Momoa a sweet message alongside a lovely picture of them.

"With you, I feel 2 feet small...HAPPY FREAKING BIRTHDAY BABY! An oversized bath tub of happiness for another year of you," the actress wrote on Instagram. In another photo that she shared, Clarke can be seen sitting in an exceptionally large tub, regarding which she joked in the hashtags that "she finally found a bathtub large enough to bathe a dragon in." Both the actors who essayed the role of Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen have not worked together post 'GOT.'

Their characters got married in the early season until Jason Momoa's character Khal Drogo was killed leaving Daenerys to turn her gaze toward the Iron Throne.

Besides their short onscreen time, both actors close friendship off-screen has lasted throughout the years. In fact, the 'Aquaman' actor even stopped by the set during the filming of the final season of 'Game of Thrones' to support his former cast member, reported People. (ANI)