Emilia Clarke offers virtual dinner date to raise money for coronavirus relief

Washington D.C.[USA], Mar 31 (ANI): English actor Emilia Clarke offered a virtual dinner date to people donating money to her charity, SameYou. It assists people in recovering from brain injuries and strokes, in the wake of coronavirus. The twelve donors will be randomly selected for a virtual dinner with Clarke.

The 'Game of Thrones' actor said in an Instagram post, "We'll cook it together and eat it together. And we will discuss lots of things -- isolation and fear and also funny videos. And, you know, the fact that I can't really cook. So it's going to be fun."



According to Variety, the 33-year-old actor is hoping to raise £250,000 for SameYou. The new initiative is in partnership with the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Massachusetts and the University College London Hospital.

Clarke said in the post "We are creating a virtual rehabilitation clinic so brain injury survivors have somewhere to go and somewhere to feel safe and somewhere to not feel so alone and isolated, which I think is a good thing. We need to do all we can to release as many beds as possible to free up our hardworking NHS".

Clarke's charitable organisation, SameYou was found to help assist people recovering from brain injuries and strokes.

The 'Last Christmas' star founded SameYour after revealing that she had suffered from two brain aneurysms in the early days of 'Game of Thrones.' (ANI)





