Emilia Clarke (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Emilia Clarke (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Emilia Clarke recalls how she dealt with nude scenes on 'Game of Thrones'

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:34 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): The former 'Game of Thrones' superstar Emilia Clarke opened up about doing nude scenes during the first season of the hit HBO show.
The young star revealed that she didn't have the power to stand up for herself and her body. But during her appearance on Dax Shepard's 'Armchair Expert' podcast, Clarke reclaimed her narrative and spoke about how her experience on the hit series has helped her be more assertive and in control in roles that followed after the show came to an end, reported E! News.
"I'm a lot more savvy now with what I'm comfortable with, and what I am okay with doing," Clarke told Shepard.
"I've had fights onset before where I'm like, 'No, the sheet stays up,' and they're like, 'You don't want to disappoint your Game of Thrones fans.' And I'm like, 'F-ck you.'"
The 33-year-old actor shared that she felt she had to go through the nudity scenes on the show because she was a brand new actress with no prior experience.
"I took the job and then they sent me the scripts and I was reading them, and I was like, 'Oh, there's the catch!'" Clarke added. "But I'd come fresh from drama school and I approached it as a job, if it's in the script then it's clearly needed, this is what this is and I'm going to make sense of it. Everything's going to be cool."
Clarke began shooting for 'Game of Thrones' as a 23-year-old and revealed to Shepard that things on set became so unbearable at times that she would cry in the bathroom before shooting certain nude scenes. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:47 IST

Vidya Balan wraps up shooting of 'Shakuntala Devi- Human-Computer'

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): Vidya Balan on Wednesday announced the shooting wrap-up of her upcoming film 'Shakuntala Devi- Human-Computer' in which she will play the role of the ace mathematician.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:25 IST

Raja Kumari becomes first Indian to host 2019 American Music Awards

Los Angeles [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): American-Indian rapper and singer Raja Kumari has been roped in to host the upcoming 2019 American Music Awards.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:47 IST

Jacqueline Fernandez announces upcoming project with John...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Jacqueline Fernandez announced her upcoming project alongside John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh, at an event in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:11 IST

'OneRepublic' plans to drop an album by Spring 2020

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): Fans of 'OneRepublic' might get a new song by the bandmates in the New Year, somewhere around Spring.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:07 IST

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's latest picture is unmissable

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): After delivering a power-packed performance in India, Katy Perry is giving major couple goals with her fiancee Orlando Bloom.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:04 IST

Jennifer Lopez is new global face of designer brand 'Coach'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): The 'Hustlers' actor and producer, Jennifer Lopez will star in the luxury brand 'Coach' ad campaigns, following fellow ambassadors like actor Michael B. Jordan and singer Selena Gomez.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 09:26 IST

David Foster, Katharine McPhee express their 'genuine' love...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): Romantic couple Katharine McPhee and David Foster who tied the knot in June are still in the honeymoon phase.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 08:25 IST

I bonded with him more than a friend: Camila Cabello about...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): Pop-icon Camila Cabello who is dating singer Shawn Mendes says that initially, their romance was awkward.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 08:16 IST

Kevin Hart announces Netflix documentary series

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): Actor-comedian Kevin Hart, who is recovering from a fatal car accident revealed on Tuesday that he is dropping a new documentary series on Netflix.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:09 IST

Hilary Duff as Lizzie in this BTS still will make you go back in time!

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): A week after she completed filming the first episode of her upcoming sitcom 'Lizzie McGuire', Hilary Duff seems totally immersed in the character yet again as she treated fans with another behind-the-scene picture of her!

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 21:50 IST

'Questao De Confusao', first Konkani movie selected under...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India, which is set to screen over 200 best films from about 76 nations, has selected the first Konkani film 'Questao De Confusao' under the special film category.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:37 IST

Amitabh and Rajnikanth to be star attraction on 50th IFFI inaugural

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be the guest of honour while southern superstar Rajinikanth would be awarded the Icon of the Year at the grand inaugural ceremony of the 50th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) this year.

Read More
iocl