Emilia Clarke, Rose Leslie are being 'robbed blind' by monkeys in India!

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:52 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): 'Mother of Dragons' Daenerys Targaryen and Ygritte are currently in India! Well, not the characters but the actors who play the parts.
Actor Emilia Clarke, best known for playing 'Mother of Dragons' Daenerys Targaryen in the insanely popular HBO series 'Game of Thrones' is currently in India and is accompanied by Rose Leslie, who plays 'wildling' Ygritte in the show.
Clarke gave her fans a sneak peek from her vacation in India. The 32-year-old actor shared a series of pictures from her trip on her Instagram account.
The actor began her post with the greeting, "Namaskar India" and also clarified that it is not an advertisement. In her lengthy post, Emilia also spoke about how she was "robbed blind by monkeys."
Clarke, who appeared to have been vacationing in the Himalayas, shared various photos of the monkey menace that she was subjected to, noting that they "hardly put up a fight."
Monkeys, which are often spotted at touristy locations, scaring people for food, didn't even seem to have any mercy on the 'Mother of Dragons'.
Clarke wrote in her post, "Namaskar India, This is not an ad, this are just two girls who buzzed off their faces on India. Peace, being robbed blind by monkeys, (we hardly put up a fight). The best two books I've read in years (The Over Story should be mandatory reading the world over), yoga, spice, mamma earth and figuring out that all you're ever looking for can be found within. Corny as hell but my god is it true."
The post offers glimpses of her vacation, which included lighting a Diya at one of the ghats, the monkey menace, visiting several temples in the area, among other adventures. Emilia also shared pictures of the books, which she described in her caption as 'the best two books' she has read in years. The first is 'The Overstory', by Richard Powers, and the second is 'Saltwater', by Jessica Andrews.


Going by the pictures, looks like both the stars are making the most of their relaxing vacation.
The final season of 'GoT' premiered in May this year. While Clarke's Daenerys took on a central role in the series, Rose's Ygritte was killed off in season four.
Clarke made her film debut in the 2012 film 'Spike Island'. She has also featured in films like 'Solo: A Star Wars Story', 'Terminator Genisys', 'Voice from the Stone' and 'Me Before You', among others. (ANI)

