Emily Ratajkowski, husband Sebastian match in trippy tees for the Lakers Game

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 15 (ANI): American model Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard were seen wearing matching tie-dye t-shirts at the Lakers Game Night.

The couple went for Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game in Los Angeles.

According to Page Six, Emily and Sebastian both chose shirts from Online Ceramics, a popular company that produces trippy items as well as merch for The Grateful Dead.

Emily even uploaded a series of pictures from the game night on her social media and captioned it, "Also! Last night was very fun. Let's go Lakers."





Sebastian wore a crewneck sweater that featured a warning about climate change: "The problem is we think we have time."

While Emily, on the other hand, wore a t-shirt that said, "Your ego is not your amigo," paired up with blue jeans and knee-high white boots. However, she had cut off the tee to make into a crop top.



The model has always been an outspoken political advocate and recently she also endorsed Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination for president, reported Page Six. (ANI)

