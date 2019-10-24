Emily Ratajkowski sued by photographer over Instagram photo

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): A Manhattan photographer has sued model and actress Emily Ratajkowski for posting a copyright protected photo on her Instagram story.

In a report obtained by E! News, the 28-year old has been slapped with a lawsuit by Lensman Robert O'Neil, who claims in his Manhattan federal court lawsuit that Ratajkowski included a photo on her Instagram that O'Neil had taken of her, without first getting permission.

The report also suggests that he is suing for damages up to $150,000. Also, he has asked for all of the profits that she earned from his work.

The photo shows Ratajkowski holding a bouquet of flowers that obscure her face while wearing an oversized blazer and tennis shoes. She captioned the story "Mood Forever".

The photographer alleges that the 'Gone Girl' star had posted this photo on her Instagram story, which has now expired.

This is not the first time a photographer has sued any celebrity. Earlier this month, Jennifer Lopez posted a picture of her with beau Alex Rodriguez which cost her whooping amount of $150,000 as she was being sued for copyright infringement.

Similarly, singer Justin Bieber was earlier this month sued for sharing a paparazzi photo of himself on social media. (ANI)

