Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson cast in 'Dune' prequel at HBO Max

Washington [US], October 6 (ANI): The 'Dune' prequel series at HBO Max from Legendary Television has tapped in actors Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson for pivotal roles.

According to Variety, the show, which has the official title 'Dune: The Sisterhood,' was ordered by HBO Max in June 2019. The novel 'Sisterhood of Dune' by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson served as the inspiration for the television series, which takes place 10,000 years before the events of 'Dune.' Per the official logline, the show "follows the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit"

Henderson will portray Tula Harkonnen, while Watson will portray Valya Harkonnen. The character descriptions say the two sisters "have risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organization of women who will go on to become the Bene Gesserit," according to Variety.

Watson has been nominated for the Best Actress Oscar twice, once for 'Breaking the Waves' and once for 'Hilary and Jackie.' She has also appeared in the movies 'Red Dragon,' 'Gosford Park,' and 'The Book Thief.' She received an Emmy nomination for her supporting performance in the popular HBO limited series 'Chernobyl' in the television industry. Along with these projects, she has appeared in episodes of 'The Third Day,' 'Genius,' and the 2017 miniseries adaptation of 'Little Women.'



In addition to her parts in the 'Bridget Jones' series, Henderson is likely most known to American audiences for her portrayal of Moaning Myrtle in the movies 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' and 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.' Along with these roles, Henderson has appeared in 'Trainspotting,' 'Okja,' and '24 Hour Party People.'

According to Variety, 'Dune: The Sisterhood's' creator, co-showrunner, and executive producer are Diane Ademu-John. Executive producer and co-showrunner Alison Schapker is in charge. The first episode will be directed and executive produced by Johan Renck. Watson and Renck previously collaborated on 'Chernobyl.'

Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert served as executive producers for the Frank Herbert estate alongside Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron, and Cait Collins. Anderson is one of the producers. Co-producing the show are Legendary TV and HBO Max.

The recently released 'Dune' movie reboot is also produced by Legendary. Released in October 2021, the first of the two films were expected to make slightly over $400 million worldwide. Currently, in production, the follow-up is scheduled to debut in November 2023. Villeneuve directs both movies, and Villeneuve and Spaihts wrote both movies' screenplays.

Following its debut, 'Dune' garnered six Academy Award nominations, including ones for best film and best-adapted screenplay. (ANI)

