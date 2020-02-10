Eminem gives surprise performance at the Oscars

California [USA], Feb 10 (ANI): Rapper Eminem brought the entire room at the Dolby Theatre to their feet after performing his chartbuster song 'Lose Yourself' at the ongoing 92nd Academy Awards.

The song 'Lose Yourself' from Eminem's movie '8 Mile' had earned him an Oscar in 2003.

The 15-time Grammy winner was given a standing ovation once his performance ended. Kellie Marie Tran, Billie Eilish, and Idina Menzel were seen singing along in the audience.

After his performance, the rapper took to Twitter to share a video from Oscars in 2003 in which he was given the award for 'Best Original Song'.

"Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry, it took me 18 years to get here," Eminem tweeted.

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020



At the ongoing ceremony, Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' leads the nomination list with 11 spots, while Netflix's drama 'The Irishman' and Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' have received ten nominations each.

Sam Mendes's war drama '1917' has ten nominations while Noah Baumbach's divorce saga 'Marriage Story' has seven nominations.

South Korean film 'Parasite' has gained six nominations -- Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Film Editing.

Hollywood's biggest awards are being held without a host for the second year in a row at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (ANI)