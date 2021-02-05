Emma Corrin, Harry Styles to star in 'My Policeman'

Washington [US], February 5 (ANI): The 'Crown' star Emma Corrin is all set to star opposite singer-actor Harry Styles in Amazon Studios' upcoming romantic drama 'My Policeman'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming film is based on the celebrated novel of the same name by author Bethan Roberts. Michael Grandage will helm the movie and will use an adapted screenplay by Ron Nyswaner.

'My Policeman' will be bankrolled by Greg Berlanti, Robbie Rogers, and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti-Schechter Films, in association with Cora Palfrey and Phillip Herd at Independent Film Company and MGC.



The upcoming romantic drama is set in the late 1990s and tells the story of married couple Tom and Marion, whose life is thrown for a loop when an elderly man named Patrick comes to stay with them. Tom and Patrick, it's revealed, had a secret romance 40 years prior, when same-sex relationships were forbidden by law.

Styles and Corrin will star as Tom and Marion, respectively. Corrin is best known for her role as Lady Diana Spencer in the fourth season of Netflix's hit series 'The Crown', which earned her Golden Globe, SAG, and Critics Choice nominations.

Last year, Corrin made her debut film appearance in 'Misbehaviour', a historical drama film where she starred alongside Keira Knightley, Keeley Hawes, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Corrin's earlier TV roles include a recurring role in the 10-part Warner Brothers/EPIX series 'Pennyworth'.

Meanwhile, Styles will next be seen in girlfriend Olivia Wilde's upcoming film 'Don't Worry Darling'. (ANI)

