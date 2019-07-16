Emma Fuhrmann reveals she got in trouble with Marvel after posting picture

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Working for Marvel Studios is no joke! Actor Emma Fuhrmann recently revealed that she shared a photo of a sunset while on the set of 'Avengers: Endgame' but got in trouble after doing so since it was against the rules.

Fuhrmann stated that she got in trouble with the Marvel head of security after she posted a photo of a sunset on her social media while shooting for the 2019 superhero flick, reported People.

The actor portrayed the adult daughter of actor Paul Rudd's character Scott Lang, Cassie, after he escapes from the quantum realm to find half of the world missing and the other half older from the years that have passed.

"So, I had gotten to Atlanta to film, and there was this gorgeous sunset. I took a picture of the sunset and posted it on my Instagram story, and I just tagged the location, Atlanta, Georgia," Fuhrmann said in an interview with Comicbook.com, as cited by People.

She continued, "The next day, head of security came to my trailer and talked to me about how I can't post that. I was like, 'Well, I wasn't going to say I was on set of you know, Endgame or anything,' and they were like, 'No, we understand, you're not the first person we had to talk to about this today, but I've had people calling me all day trying to find out where you're going to be filming."

The actor stated that she didn't realise how big Marvel was and how much of an impact it had on others.

"That was sort of just like a, 'OK, wow, this is real'. It could not have gotten any realer, I really didn't understand just how large Marvel was, and how much of an impact it had," she said.

However, Fuhrmann wasn't the only star on set taking photos or videos. Actor Chris Pratt too shared a behind-the-scenes video of all the Avengers after the video ban was lifted in May by directors Anthony and Joe Russo. Actor Chris Evans also shared a similar video.

"Video ban lifted! I guess I'm not the only one who broke the rules on this day of filming," Evans said, referring to Pratt and Robert Downey Jr's videos from earlier in that week.

Evans ended the photo spree with a funny selfie of him and co-stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Downey, and Jeremy Renner on sit, with Hemsworth sporting the comically long beard Thor grows in the film.

'Avengers: Endgame' which released on April 26 originally, hit the big screens in India again with the extended version on July 5 in order to surpass the box office collection of 'Avatar'.

The superhero flick also marked the final film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation, which comprises of 22 films, including 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and the recently released 'Captain Marvel'.

It was also the last Marvel movie for some of the pivotal Marvel actors including Chris Evans, who plays Captain America. (ANI)

