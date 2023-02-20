Emma Mackey set to exit 'Sex Education' after season 4

Washington [US], February 20 (ANI): Actor Emma Mackey is ready to bid farewell to her role in Netflix's coming-of-age comedy-drama series 'Sex Education' after four seasons.

According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, Emma revealed that she was exiting the series and would not come back for a potential Season 5 while attending this year's BAFTA Awards where she won the Rising Star award.

"Season 5? I've just finished the fourth one last week! No, I don't think I'll be in season 5. I've said goodbye to Maeve," she told RadioTimes, reported the outlet.

Mackey earlier stated that she would be taking a step back in Season 4 and that her role will apparently be less prominent.



"It feels very familiar! And it's a bit more sporadic because we have more characters. So there's... I'm not in it as consistently," she said ahead of filming Season 4.

According to Deadline, the actor added, "But we're in the middle of filming now, and I'm excited to be back. And yeah, I'm intrigued to know what's going to happen - because I also don't know. I'm also finding out as we go along, so it'll be fun!"

With Season 4, Mackey is not the only Sex Education star leaving the show. Ncuti Gatwa, who co-stars with Mackey in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, has finished filming his part as Eric.

In an Instagram post, he shared, "Last day. Last time. Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength."

As per Deadline, with several performers leaving the show, including Rakhee Thakrar, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison, and Simone Ashley, 'Sex Education' season 4 witnessed a significant cast shakeup. (ANI)

