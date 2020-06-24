Emma Roberts, Jack Whitehall join sci-fi comedy 'Robots'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 24 (ANI): The 'Paradise Hills' actor Emma Roberts and the English comedian Jack Whitehall are teamed up to star in sci-fi comedy 'Robots', under the direction of Ant Hines.

The upcoming movie is a comedy feature, wherein, a womaniser and a gold digger understand humanity when forced to team up.

Hines, who has co-written scripts for 'Who is America,' 'Bruno' will collaborate with Casper Christensen to pen the forthcoming movie's screenplay. 'Robot' is based on the short story by science -fiction writer Robert Sheckley.

"When this project was first conceived, it seemed relevant -- at the risk of sounding incredibly self-important -- it now seems almost necessary," Variety quoted Hines as saying.

"Set against a backdrop of an America seeded by the current administration, empathy has been devalued and one underclass has been expelled, only to be replaced by another: Robots," Hines added.

'Passenger' director, Stephen Hamel, who developed the project under his Company Films banner, and Cassian Elwes at Elevated are producing the flick.

CAA Media Finance, which arranged to finance, represents the film's domestic distribution rights. Rocket Science is handling international sales at the virtual Cannes Market.

Emma Roberts will next be seen in the Netflix comedy 'Holidate' in the lead role. While Whitehall was recently seen in Disney's 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.' (ANI)

