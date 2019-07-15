Director Damien Chazelle and actress Emma Stone pose for photographers at the British Academy Film Awards
Emma Stone in talks to join 'La La Land' director Damien Chazelle's next

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:16 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): Damien Chazelle, the American-French director who helmed 'La La Land', is ready with another feature film, titled 'Babylon', and actor Emma Stone is in talks to hop onboard.
While the director has not yet shared the plot details of the film, according to Variety, the story will take place during the transition from silent films to talkies. Much like 'Once upon a time in Hollywood', the film will feature a blend of real-life and fictional characters.
The Oscar-winning director is currently working on his Netflix series 'The Eddy'. He is also developing a series for Apple, the details of which are being kept under wraps.
Meanwhile, Emma Stone will be next seen in Disney's 'Cruella'. Set in the early 1980s, Stone will play the role of infamous fashionista villain Cruella De Vil, who hates dogs and covets the furs of 101 Dalmatian pups to design a perfect coat for herself. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:42 IST

Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' tax-free in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 15 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30', which released on July 12, has been declared tax free by Bihar Government.

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:29 IST

Tahar Rahim to star in drama series 'The Serpent'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): Actor Tahar Rahim is all set to play French serial killer Charles Sobhraj in the BBC drama series 'The Serpent' which is co-produced by Netflix, reported Variety.

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:27 IST

Action packed 'The War' teaser leaves Twitterverse in awe

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): Few hours after the teaser of much talked about film 'The War' was dropped, it caught the attention of Twitterati. Few praised Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff for their impeccable performance, while some were left in awe of the mind-blowing action sequence in the teas

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:19 IST

Austin Butler to star in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): American actor Austin Butler is all set to portray singer Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's next film which is a biopic on the singer, reported Variety.

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 21:11 IST

Brad Pitt is eager to work with Leonardo DiCaprio again

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): Brad Pitt is looking forward to working with his 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in future and has a perfect idea for the collaboration.

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 20:54 IST

'Spider Man: Far From Home': Tom Holland thanks fans with...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Actor Tom Holland has penned down a heart-touching message for his fans for flooding his latest release 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' with love and appreciation.

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 19:00 IST

Jackie Shroff recalls time when Hrithik looked after Tiger

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): After the long-awaited teaser of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' hit the internet earlier today, Jackie Shroff is feeling blessed that his son is getting to share screen space with a man he adored as a kid.

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:53 IST

Our son saved two lives with organ donation, reveals Amber Smith

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Granger Smith's wife Amber Smith has revealed that their son, who died in a "tragic accident" last month, has saved two lives with organ donation.

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:51 IST

Pink hits back, says 'keep hatred to yourselves' over Holocaust...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): Hollywood singer Pink, who is in Berlin with her children to spend some quality time, slammed people who left negative comments on the pictures of her two children playing at the city's Holocaust Memorial.

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:17 IST

Cast of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' gets nostalgic as film clocks 8 years

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): One of the Bollywood's most-loved film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' clocked eight years of its release today, and to make the celebrations more special, Farhan Akhtar penned a quirky note.

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 17:50 IST

'Batla House': Nora Fatehi steals the show with recreated...

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): A popular classic song stirred with fresh peppy beats and topped with Nora Fatehi- a perfect recipe that makes for a catchy party number and that's exactly what the 'Batla House' song 'O Saki Saki' is.

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 16:38 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops teaser of song 'Swaggy Chudiyan'

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): Adding more feathers to his cap, Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is set to croon a rap song 'Swaggy Chudiyan' for his forthcoming film 'Bole Chudiyan', dropped the teaser of the song today.

