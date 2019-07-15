Emma Stone in talks to join 'La La Land' director Damien Chazelle's next

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): Damien Chazelle, the American-French director who helmed 'La La Land', is ready with another feature film, titled 'Babylon', and actor Emma Stone is in talks to hop onboard.

While the director has not yet shared the plot details of the film, according to Variety, the story will take place during the transition from silent films to talkies. Much like 'Once upon a time in Hollywood', the film will feature a blend of real-life and fictional characters.

The Oscar-winning director is currently working on his Netflix series 'The Eddy'. He is also developing a series for Apple, the details of which are being kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, Emma Stone will be next seen in Disney's 'Cruella'. Set in the early 1980s, Stone will play the role of infamous fashionista villain Cruella De Vil, who hates dogs and covets the furs of 101 Dalmatian pups to design a perfect coat for herself. (ANI)

