Emma Stone recovering from shoulder injury

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone is now recuperating from a shoulder injury she suffered a few days back.

The injury which was reported to have happened during the Spice Girls reunion concert, actually happened when Stone 'slipped on a floor' at a home, a source told People.

However, whether the accident happened at a place she is staying in London or someplace else, is not confirmed yet.

Stone who was working on her next Disney project 'Cruella' has been reportedly ordered to rest for two months by the doctors.

"Production on her next film had not yet begun and this is not causing major issues in any way. They continue to be in pre-production and she'll begin once healed," the source added.

Set in the early 1980s, Stone will play the role of infamous fashionista villain Cruella De Vil, who hates dogs and covets the furs of 101 Dalmatian pups to design a perfect coat for herself.

The villain was first seen in the 1961 animated classic '101 Dalmatians,' played by Hollywood actor Glenn Close, who was recently seen in 'The Wife'.

The upcoming origin story has been penned by Tony McNamara and is scheduled to release on December 23, 2020, reported Variety.

The direction of the film is being handled by Craig Gillespie, Marc Platt, Kristin Burr, and production by Andrew Gunn.

The sequel to Stone's 2010 coming-of-age comedy 'Easy A' is also in works. (ANI)