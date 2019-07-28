Emma Stone
Emma Stone

Emma Stone wants 'Zombieland' film made every 10 years, reveals director

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 09:31 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): 'Zombieland: Double Tap', the sequel to 2009 comedy 'Zombieland' is just a few months away from release and if actor Emma Stone had her way, the film will be made every ten years, revealed its director.
"Emma thought it would be fun if we did one of these every ten years. Knowing that Woody's just the healthiest guy there is, he's going to outlive all of us, and so we can just keep doing them every ten years, 'til the end of time'," Entertainment Weekly quoted Ruben Fleischer, the film's director as saying.
The sequel to the 2009 film sees the cast reuniting after ten years and explaining what took it so long for the team to come back. Fleischer who directed the first film too, said: "I think we all wanted to stretch our legs a little bit and try different things."
He continued, "I think we were all excited to do other stuff. But, the other thing is, we just couldn't figure out the right story to tell. It took a minute to get a story that we all felt was worthy, to come back to Zombieland for."
He added that the first part was so good that they held themselves to create a sequel that it would be "at least as good if not better than the original".
The director added, "And that ultimately all comes down to the script. So, we were all demanding and discerning to make sure the story was one that was worth getting the gang back together. Sometimes it does take time to get that right."
Expressing his bliss on reuniting with his team, Fleischer added, "I can't imagine a better way to look forward to my future than knowing that every ten years I get to hang out with those guys and make a movie with them again."
Along with Stone Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Abigail Breslin are also returning to reprise their roles.
'Zombieland: Double Tap' is slated for a release on October 18 this year. (ANI)

