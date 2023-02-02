Emma Thompson comes on board for Brian Kirk's thriller 'The Fisherwoman'

Washington [US], February 2 (ANI): British actor Emma Thompson is all set to star in an upcoming action thriller titled 'The Fisherwoman'.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, in the film, Thompson will play a widowed fisherman who, while trapped in a Minnesotan blizzard, interrupts the kidnapping of a teenager and soon finds she is the young victim's only hope.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.



Helmed by Brian Kirk, the film is written by Nicholas Jacobson-Larson and Dalton Leeb, who has just been tapped to write the 'Hot Wheels' movie for Warner Bros and Bad Robot.

Thompson, who will also exec produce the project, recently received rave reviews for 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande' The two-time Oscar winner will soon to be seen alongside Lily James in the upcoming rom-com 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' Variety reported.

She is known for her movies like 'In the name of the father', 'Harry Potter and the Prison of Azkaban', 'Wit', 'Nanny McPhee', 'Love Actually' and many more.

Meanwhile, Kirk is the co-creator of Idris Elba's popular series 'Luther', and has directed for series including 'Game of Thrones', 'Boardwalk Empire' and 'Penny Dreadful,' among others. (ANI)

