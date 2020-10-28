Emma Thompson to star in comedy flick 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande'

Washington [US], October 28 (ANI): British actor Emma Thompson will star in the forthcoming comedy project 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande' led by director Sophie Hyde.

According to Variety, 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande' marked the first joint project between Cornerstone Films and Genesius co-founder Debbie Gray, who are partners in The Reset Collective, the Australian production and distribution company that launched in May.



Oscar-winner Thompson stars as Nancy Stokes, a 55-year-old widow yearning for some adventure, human connection and good sex, which she was robbed of in her stable but stale marriage. To make things right, the ex-teacher devises a plan and hires the services of Leo Grande, a sex worker -- or 'sex therapist,' as he puts it -- in his early 20s for a night of bliss.

"Good Luck To You, Leo Grande" is based on an original screenplay by British Comedy award winner Katy Brand and will be produced by Genesius Pictures.

The film will go into production in London in early 2021, as per Variety. (ANI)

