Emma Watson says she would 'definitely' return for another 'Harry Potter' reunion

Washington [US], January 13 (ANI): Emma Watson fans rejoice as the actor that appeared in the recent HBO Max's 'Harry Potter' reunion, said she would "definitely" return for a second reunion in another 20 years.

The HBO Max's 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' special made headlines at the start of the year. The special episode reunited key cast members from the movie franchise, such as Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

Watson, as fans know, played Hermione Granger in all eight of the franchise's films, recently said in an interview obtained by Variety that she would "definitely" return for a second reunion in another 20 years.



Watson also told the outlet about keeping in touch with her co-stars, especially Radcliffe and Grint.

"They both hate WhatsApp and their phones in general. Actually, as a three, we really try and stay off electronics so that doesn't help for a massive amount of back and forth. We aren't on a group chat but we speak individually. Rupert sends me pictures of [his daughter] Wednesday and I die. Dan and I generally try and calm each other's nerves. We both mainly try and stay out of the limelight so it's been nice to have each other's support, knowing there was going to be another wave of attention coming," she said.

Watson said the emotional high point of the reunion was sitting down with Grint and acknowledging that they will always remain a family even if months or years go by without them reconnecting.

Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuaron, Mike Newell and David Yates were all on hand to discuss the film franchise, based on the novels by author J.K. Rowling.

For the unversed, speculations for an adaptation of the stage play 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' skyrocketed last fall after 'Sorcerer's Stone' and 'Chambers of Secret' director Chris Columbus told Variety he is eager to reunite Watson, Radcliffe and Grint in a film version of the play. (ANI)

