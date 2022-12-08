Emmy-nominated drama 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 to return on this day, deets inside

Washington [US], December 8 (ANI): Emmy-nominated drama 'Yellowjackets' is returning for a Season 2 on March 24 for all streaming and on-demand Showtime subscribers, before making its on-air debut on March 26.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the television series, which was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, features Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress. Along with Elijah Wood appearing in a season-long guest arc, Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell, and other new cast members have all joined the second season as series regulars.



Season 2 also features Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, and Sophie Nelisse.

According to Deadline, 'Yellowjackets' is the story of a group of incredibly gifted high school female soccer players who are the unfortunate survivors of a plane accident in the far northern wilderness. It is equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama. The series charts their transformation from a complex but successful team to savage clans, as well as the lives they have tried to put back together nearly 25 years later. It demonstrates that the past is never truly done and that what started out in the forest is far from over.

Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco serve as executive producers of Yellowjackets. (ANI)

