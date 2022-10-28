Emmy nominee Jackson Harper added to 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' cast

Washington [US], October 28 (ANI): American actor William Jackson Harper will be the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he will be appearing in the studio's upcoming film 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'.

According to Variety, the role that Harper will be playing the sequel has been a closely guarded secret by Marvel.

The actor will be joining the already announced cast of 'Quantumania' that includes Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas reprising their roles from 2015's 'Ant-Man' and 2018's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'.



The superhero sequel will also see the introduction of Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, the now grown-up daughter to Rudd's bumbling hero Scott Lang, reported Variety.

The film follows the Ant-Man family as they face down the new threat of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), a time-traveling menace who resides in the microscopic universe of the Quantum Realm.

Harper is best known for starring as Chidi Anagonye in NBC's 'The Good Place', which earned him an Emmy nomination for supporting comedy actor.

He was most recently seen starring alongside Cristin Milioti in Peacock's comedy thriller series 'The Resort', and before that led Season 2 of HBO Max's anthology series 'Love Life', as per Variety. (ANI)

