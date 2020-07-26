Emmy Raver-Lampman replaces Kristen Bell as biracial 'Central Park' character

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Emmy Raver-Lampman, popularly known for performing in 'The Umbrella Academy', is set to take over the role of the bi-racial character previously voiced by Kristen Bell in Apple's animated series 'Central Park'.

The American musical animated sitcom has roped in the 'Hamilton' actor to play the role of Molly Tillerman in the show's second season.

"After an extensive casting process that brought a number of incredible contenders to the forefront of our Molly search, we could not be more thrilled, honored, and certain that we have found the perfect marriage of character to voice in the amazing Emmy Raver-Lampman," The Hollywood Reporter cited the creative team from Central Park -- Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad, Nora Smith, Halsted Sullivan, and Sanjay Shah as saying.

"From the moment we heard her Molly, we knew she was the right choice. Her comedic chops, endearing spirit and other-worldly singing prowess have us jumping with joy at the possibilities of this already wonderful character moving forward," the team added.

The decision for a recasting comes a month after the sitcom's creative team said they would be looking for a "black or biracial" actor to play the character of Molly.

The creative team also expressed their gratitude to the 'Frozen' actor Kristen Bell for her "fantastic" work in season one of the show.

"And as we look for new ways to utilize Kristen's brilliant vocal talents moving forward, we are forever grateful for her support, her camaraderie, and most importantly her beautiful performance as Molly Tillerman in Season 1. We consider ourselves lucky to have both of these women as part of our Central Park family with so many more stories ready to be told," they added.

Raver-Lampman is widely appreciated for her performance in Netflix's superhero series 'The Umbrella Academy', whose second season premieres July 31. 'Jane the Virgin' and 'A Million Little Things' are the other shows that include her credit list. (ANI)

