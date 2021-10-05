Emmy-winning 'Bridgerton' makeup designer Marc Pilcher passes away due to COVID-19

Washington [US], October 5 (ANI): 'Bridgerton' fame makeup designer Marc Pilcher, who recently won an Emmy, is no more.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pilcher passed away on Sunday after a battle with COVID-19 just three weeks after he won the Creative Arts Emmy award for his work on the hit Netflix series 'Bridgerton'. He was fully vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions.

A statement about Pilcher's demise was also issued by his agent.



"It is with the deepest of hearts we confirm that Marc Elliot Pilcher, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award-winning hair and makeup designer/stylist, passed away after a battle with COVID-19 on Sunday. Glamorous and extravagant, he brought his flair and style to every design. Never limited in his thought process for his creations, he pushed boundaries and created work never realized before," the statement read.

The team of Netflix has also paid last respects to Pilcher.

"We are saddened by the loss of Marc Pilcher. A phenomenal talent, his work on Bridgerton season one was unrivaled, and he was a much-loved member of the crew. Our hearts go out to his family and friends at this time," Netflix in a statement said.

Pilcher was 53. (ANI)

