Emmy-winning singer Adam Schlesinger passes away due to COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Apr 2 (ANI): After battling with COVID-19 for days at the hospital, Emmy-winning singer Adam Schlesinger passed away at 52 on Wednesday following complications related to the virus.

He was admitted to the hospital last week due to severe complications associated with coronavirus.

Veteran actor Tom Hanks took to Twitter to condole the death of the 'Fountains of the Wayne' member and confirmed it on the social media.

"There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to COVID-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx," tweeted Hanks who himself has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Schlesinger's 'Fountains of the Wayne' co-member and singer Chriss Collingwood had earlier on March 31 posted a statement from Adam's family.

"Thank You for outpouring love for Adam and his family. Adam has been hospitalized with COVID-19. He is on the ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery," Collingwood quoted Adam's family as saying.

The 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' singer has received a total of ten Emmy nominations throughout his career for writing satirical songs and has won three of them. (ANI)

