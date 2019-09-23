Bill Hader at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards
Emmys 2019: Bill Hader wins Best Actor Comedy Series for 'Barry'

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 06:53 IST

Los Angeles [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Bill Hader won the Best Actor Comedy Series for his portrayal of Barry Berkman in HBO's 'Barry'.
Barry, created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader premiered on HBO last year. The show stars Hader as a hitman from Ohio who travels to Los Angeles to kill someone and then finds himself joining an acting class taught by Henry Winkler's character.
Ever since the show's telecast, the series has received critical acclaim and various accolades.
Barry has received a total of 17 nominations for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.
According to Emmys official website, Hader is also known for his stint on "Saturday Night Live" for which he received three Emmy nominations), "South Park," and his parody series "Documentary Now".
Earlier, Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein won the Supporting Actor/Actress award for their roles in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.
This win was Shalhoub's fourth Emmy award.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge also won her first Emmy award for Best Writing for a Comedy Series With 'Fleabag'. (ANI)

