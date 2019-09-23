Emmys 2019: 'Fleabag' wins Outstanding Comedy Series

Los Angeles [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): 'Fleabag' took home the award for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Pheobe Waller-Bridge also won the Leading Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in 'Fleabag'.

She also won the Emmy for Best Writing for a Comedy Series. This award is Bridge's first Emmy win.

Taking the stage, Waller-Bridge said, "I am shaking. Oh my God, look at her. I am really shaking. I find writing really, really hard and really painful. But I would like to say, honestly from the bottom of my heart, that the reason I do it is this. So it's made it all really worth it guys, thank you so much," reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"It's really wonderful to know a dirty, pervy, angry messed-up woman can make it to the Emmys," she added.

Earlier, Jodie Comer won the Lead Actress in a Drama Series for 'Killing Eve' whereas Billy Porter won the Lead Actor in a Drama Series for 'Pose'.

Peter Dinklage won the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for 'Game of Thrones' whereas Julia Garner won the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Netflix's 'Ozark'.

Craig Mazin won the award for best writing whereas Johan Renck won in the directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special category for 'Chernobyl'.

'Chernobyl' also won the Outstanding Drama Series.

Bill Hader won the Best Actor Comedy Series for his portrayal of Barry Berkman in HBO's 'Barry'.

Earlier, Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein won the Supporting Actor/Actress award for their roles in 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'.

This win was Shalhoub's fourth Emmy.

The 71st annual Emmy Awards is currently underway and is airing live on Fox from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. (ANI)

