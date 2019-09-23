Emmys 2019: Julia Garner takes home Outstanding Supporting Actress for 'Ozark'

Los Angeles [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Julia Garner took home the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a drama series for her role in 'Ozark' at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, prevailing in a category dominated by the insanely popular show 'Game of Thrones'.

The first-time Emmy nominee and winner thanked a number of people, including the series' showrunner Chris Mundy and her co-star Jason Bateman, who she said has been "a guiding light from the beginning", reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"I love playing Ruth so much, and every single day I just feel so lucky to be doing this," Garner said.

"This is so special. I'll remember this forever," Garner added, who was visibly emotional on stage.

The actor defeated top contenders including 'Game of Thrones' actors Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams, along with 'Killing Eve' fame Fiona Shaw.

Headey and Williams have both been nominated in the category in the past, but neither has won earlier.

'Ozark' was nominated for a total of nine Emmys, including two for Garner's co-star Jason Bateman: both best director and best lead actor in a drama series.

The 71st annual Emmy Awards, which went hostless this year, is currently underway and is airing live on Fox from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. (ANI)

