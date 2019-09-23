Emmys 2019: Peter Dinklage wins Supporting Actor in Drama Series for 'GoT'

Los Angeles [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Peter Dinklage took home the award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of 'Tyrion Lannister' in HBO's uber-popular show 'Game of Thrones'.

This is the second consecutive year that Dinklage has won the award for Supporting Actor in a Drama series. Dinklage has now won his fourth award in the category after eight nominations for all eight seasons of the show.

Julia Garner won the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Netflix's Ozark.

After a remarkable 8-year-long journey, 'GOT' concluded earlier this year with its eighth and last season. While it was mostly a pleasant and seamless run, the last season of the show received a mixed reaction from the fans and critics.

Many disappointed fans even started a petition urging the makers to remake the last season of the series "with competent writers". The petition managed to garner more than 1 million signatures.

The insanely popular drama series 'Game of Thrones' earned a whopping 32 Emmy nominations for its final season.

This is not the first time 'GoT' has entered the race of Emmys. Till date, the HBO series has been nominated 161 times and won 47 Emmys.

Earlier, Craig Mazin won the award for best writing whereas Johan Renck won in the directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special category for Chernobyl.

Chernobyl also won the Outstanding Drama Series.

Bill Hader won the Best Actor Comedy Series for his portrayal of Barry Berkman in HBO's 'Barry' whereas Pheobe Waller-Bridge won the Best Actress Comedy Series for 'Fleabag'.

Earlier, Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein won the Supporting Actor/Actress award for their roles in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

This win was Shalhoub's fourth Emmy award.

The 71st annual Emmy Awards is currently underway and are airing live on Fox from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. (ANI)