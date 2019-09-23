Peter Dinklage wins Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Dinklage wins Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Emmys 2019: Peter Dinklage wins Supporting Actor in Drama Series for 'GoT'

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 09:48 IST

Los Angeles [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Peter Dinklage took home the award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of 'Tyrion Lannister' in HBO's uber-popular show 'Game of Thrones'.
This is the second consecutive year that Dinklage has won the award for Supporting Actor in a Drama series. Dinklage has now won his fourth award in the category after eight nominations for all eight seasons of the show.
Julia Garner won the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Netflix's Ozark.
After a remarkable 8-year-long journey, 'GOT' concluded earlier this year with its eighth and last season. While it was mostly a pleasant and seamless run, the last season of the show received a mixed reaction from the fans and critics.
Many disappointed fans even started a petition urging the makers to remake the last season of the series "with competent writers". The petition managed to garner more than 1 million signatures.
The insanely popular drama series 'Game of Thrones' earned a whopping 32 Emmy nominations for its final season.
This is not the first time 'GoT' has entered the race of Emmys. Till date, the HBO series has been nominated 161 times and won 47 Emmys.
Earlier, Craig Mazin won the award for best writing whereas Johan Renck won in the directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special category for Chernobyl.
Chernobyl also won the Outstanding Drama Series.
Bill Hader won the Best Actor Comedy Series for his portrayal of Barry Berkman in HBO's 'Barry' whereas Pheobe Waller-Bridge won the Best Actress Comedy Series for 'Fleabag'.
Earlier, Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein won the Supporting Actor/Actress award for their roles in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.
This win was Shalhoub's fourth Emmy award.
The 71st annual Emmy Awards is currently underway and are airing live on Fox from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 09:41 IST

Emmys 2019: 'Fleabag' wins big, 'GoT' snubbed, here's complete...

Los Angeles [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): On the biggest night of television this year, 'Fleabag' claimed the most number of awards at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 09:34 IST

Emmys 2019: 'GoT' wins Outstanding Drama Series for final season

Los Angeles [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Although most fans weren't happy with the final season of 'Game of Thrones', the Television Academy was. 'Game of Thrones' took home an iron throne made of, not swords but Emmy awards.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 09:15 IST

Emmys 2019: Billy Porter makes history with Lead Actor win for 'Pose'

Los Angeles [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Billy Porter took home the award for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in 'Pose' at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 08:52 IST

Emmys 2019: 'Fleabag' wins Outstanding Comedy Series

Los Angeles [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): 'Fleabag' took home the award for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 08:46 IST

Emmys 2019: Julia Garner takes home Outstanding Supporting...

Los Angeles [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Julia Garner took home the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a drama series for her role in 'Ozark' at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, prevailing in a category dominated by the insanely popular show 'Game of Thrones'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 08:40 IST

Emmys 2019: Jodie Comer wins Lead Actress in Drama Series for...

Los Angeles [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Jodie Comer took home the award for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of 'Oksana Astankova /Villanelle' in 'Killing Eve'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 08:28 IST

Emmys 2019: Michelle Williams wins Lead Actress in a Limited...

Los Angeles [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Michelle Williams took home the award for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie at the 2019 Emmys for her role as Gwen Verdon on FX's 'Fosse/Verdon'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 08:15 IST

Emmys 2019: 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' wins best TV movie

Los Angeles [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Netflix's interactive film definitely made a big impact on Emmy voters. 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch', which allowed viewers to direct the story, took home the Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 07:59 IST

Emmys 2019: 'Chernobyl' wins Outstanding Limited Series award

Los Angeles [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): HBO's 'Chernobyl' took home the award for the Outstanding Limited Series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 07:51 IST

Emmys 2019: Jharrel Jerome wins Lead Actor in Limited Series for...

Los Angeles [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Jharrel Jerome took home the award for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for American drama miniseries 'When They See Us' at this year's Emmy Awards.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 06:49 IST

Emmys 2019: Pheobe Waller-Bridge wins Best Actor Comedy Series...

Los Angeles [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Pheobe Waller-Bridge won the Best Actor Comedy Series for her role in 'Fleabag'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 06:47 IST

Homer Simpson, Anthony Anderson, Bryan Cranston kick off Emmys 2019!

Los Angeles [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Before the Emmys 2019, viewers were aware that there won't be a host for the ceremony but they surely were not expecting that Homer Simpson would open the show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles!

Read More
iocl