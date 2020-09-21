Emmys 2020: Jeremy Strong wins 'Outstanding Lead Actor in Drama Series'

Los Angeles [US], September 21 (ANI): American actor Jeremy Strong has won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series'.

He won the accolade for his portrayal of Kendall Roy in HBO's drama series 'Succession'.

Succession is an American drama series created by Jesse Armstrong. The series revolves around the Roy family, who are the dysfunctional owners of Waystar Raco, a media and hospitality empire.

Jason Bateman (Ozark), Sterling K Brown (This is Us), Steve Carell (The Morning Show), Brian Cox (Succession), Billy Porter (Pose), and Jeremy Strong (Succession) were nominated this year in the category of 'Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series'.



The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were originally slated to be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided that the ceremony will be held virtually from the actors' homes across the US.

American television host Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year's Emmys. The award show was preceded by the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and it was held from September 14-19.

The nominations for this year's Emmys were announced on July 28 and it was led by HBO's mini-series 'Watchmen' after having 26 nominations to its name.

HBO's 'Succession' and Netflix's 'Ozark' were nominated for 18 awards.

In terms of comedy series, Amazon Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led the nominations with 20. (ANI)

