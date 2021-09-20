Emmys 2021: Evan Peters wins for 'Outstanding Supporting Actor In Limited Or Anthology Series'

Los Angeles (California) [US], September 20 (ANI): American actor Evan Peters has just won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series' for his role in HBO's popular show 'Mare of Easttown'.

Peters essayed the role of Detective Colin Zabel in the show and he is called to the county detective called in to assist the character of Mare portrayed by Kate Winslet.

He had also bagged an award for his role in 'Mare of Easttown' at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards.



'Mare of Easttown' is an American crime drama limited series created by Brad Ingelsby for HBO.

It stars Winslet as the title character 'Marianne Sheehan', a detective investigating a murder in a small town near Philadelphia. Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Sosie Bacon, David Denman also appear in supporting roles.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are being held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The nominations were announced on July 13 this year by Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones during a virtual event.

The ceremony is being hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. For the first time, the ceremony will present two categories that are annually given out at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). (ANI)

