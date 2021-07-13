Emmys 2021: Here's complete list of nominations

Washington [US], July 13 (ANI): The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards announced their nominations on Tuesday, offering shows like 'Ted Lasso', 'Wandavision' and 'The Crown' recognition in a year that was otherwise marred by the COVID pandemic.

According to Fox News, the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced by father-and-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones. The duo was also joined by TV academy chief executive Frank Scherma.

They began the broadcast with some playful banter about their respective history-making Emmy nominations last year with Ron jokingly jabbing his daughter for only having one trophy compared to his two.

Last year's ceremony was championed as a major win for inclusiveness with a record number of 35 Black nominees among the 102 contenders for lead, supporting and guest performances in drama, comedy and limited series or TV movies.

The British royal drama 'The Crown', in its fourth season moved closer to contemporary events with its version of the courtship and rocky marriage of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, played by Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin.

The series tied for the most nominations this year along with Season 2 of the 'Star Wars' spinoff series 'The Mandalorian' with 24 each.

'Ted Lasso', which is a feel-good comedy about a middling American football coach abruptly imported to England to take over a soccer team, scored a nomination for star Jason Sudeikis.

Meanwhile, Disney Plus' breakout hit 'Wandavision' also scored nominations for its core cast members Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.



Below is the complete list of 2021 Emmy nominees:

Drama Series

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

Comedy Series

Black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Limited Series

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney Plus)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O'Connor (The Crown)

Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)



Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Last Show With Stephen Colbert

Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Television Movie

Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie's Love

Uncle Frank

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

O-T Fagbenie (The Handmaid's Tale)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid's Tale)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)

Michael K Williams (Lovecraft Country)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid's Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)

Emerald Fennell (The Crown)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Thomas Brodie Sangster (The Queen's Gambit)

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

Paapa Essiedu (May Destroy You)

Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)

Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

Moses Ingram (The Queen's Gambit)

Julianne Nicholson (Mare Of Easttown)

Jean Smart (Mare Of Easttown)

Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)

Last year's ceremony on September 10 was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Fox News, this time it will air live on CBS from a theater and will include a limited in-person audience of nominees and guests with Cedric the Entertainer as the host. The previous year's show was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. (ANI)

